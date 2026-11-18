Join Hikaʻalani for the inaugural Nani Kailua Festival on Saturday, December 5, from 1–5 p.m. at Kaʻōhao Public Charter School in Kailua.

This community gathering celebrates the living traditions of Hawaiʻi and the Native Hawaiian cultural practitioners who continue to perpetuate ʻike kūpuna (ancestral knowledge). Meet practitioners specializing in kapa, ulana (weaving), featherwork, and traditional Hawaiian implements; experience cultural demonstrations; and explore handcrafted creations available for purchase.

Enjoy hula by Hālau Mōhala ʻIlima and an afternoon of live Hawaiian music featuring Maria Kaʻiu Kanehailua (1:15 p.m.), Del Beazley with Kata Maduli and Dwight Kanae (2:15 p.m.), Waimānalo Sunset Band (3:15 p.m.), and Heather Kapua Kalua with ʻĀina Asing (4:15 p.m.). Food and refreshments will also be available for purchase.

General admission is $25, with free admission for keiki ages 12 and under. Families are encouraged to bring a moena or lawn chairs to enjoy the music on the lawn.

Learn more at https://hikaalani.org/nani-kailua.

The Nani Kailua Festival is supported by the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority.