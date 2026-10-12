Nā Lani ʻEhā - Hula and mele honoring our beloved aliʻi

Hālau Nā Pualei O Likolehua continues its longstanding tradition of hosting Nā Lani ʻEhā, an annual hō‘ike honoring the royal siblings Kalākaua, Leleiohoku, Liliʻuokalani, and Likelike, collectively known as Nā Lani ʻEhā, the Four Royals. We are thrilled to bring this event to you, celebrating their legacy through hula, mele, and oli.

Nā Lani ʻEhā 2026 will include performances by:

Nā Pua ʻĀhihi Lehua Mai Pihanakalani | ʻAuliʻi L. Heine Hirahara

Hālau Kilipohe Nā Lei Lehua | Liko Cooke & Sky Gora

Hālau Kaleilehuaikealoonālani | Nani Dudoit

Nā Pualei O Likolehua | Niuliʻi Heine

Featuring music by Mahiehie 808.

Nā Lani ʻEhā admission is $35 and will be held at the McKinley High School Auditorium. Doors will open at 2:30 PM for the preshow, with the performance beginning at 3:00 PM. We will also be hosting a mākeke, open from 1:00–3:00 PM and again during intermission.

Tickets are also available through corporate sponsorships. Sponsors can purchase 10 seats for themselves and their employees for a total of $500.

Purchase tickets here: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/na-lani-eha--2026

For corporate sponsorship info, please email napualei76@gmail.com.