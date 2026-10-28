Mo Amer at Blue Note Hawaii December 11 & 12

Don't miss your chance to see global comedy powerhouse Mohammed "Mo" Amer live on stage for his unstoppable El Oso Palestino Tour! Fresh off the hit second season of his acclaimed Netflix series MO—a Peabody and Gotham Award-winning sensation boasting a rare 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating—Mo brings his signature hilarious storytelling directly to you. From starring in Netflix specials like Wild World and Hulu’s Ramy, to sharing the big screen with Dwayne Johnson in DC's Black Adam and earning GQ UAE’s 'Man of the Year', this world-class comedian has captivated audiences in over 40 countries. Tickets are moving fast for an unforgettable night of high-energy, award-winning stand-up, so lock in your seats now before they sell out!