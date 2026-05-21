Mike Lewis Big Band at Blue Note Hawaii

Now in his 10th year of Big Band Monday Residency at Blue Note Hawaii, Mike Lewis caps his illustrious 55th round the world show biz career trumpeting with the best; Tony Bennett, Billy Joel, Frank Sinatra, Sarah Vaughn, Wynton Marsalis, Sammy Davis and even Hawaii's own Kalapana, C&K and Bruno Mars to name just a few.

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Recent recipient of The Hawaii State Senate honorarium for "his signature sound, dynamic conducting, and masterful arrangements. Mike Lewis has built and sustained Hawaii's vibrant big band community"

Mike also holds the record for the most shows performed and produced at Blue Note Hawaii.

Tickets $25-$35