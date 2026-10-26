Mid-Pacific Institute Presents its Annual Fall Dance Concert

The Mid-Pacific School of the Arts (MPSA) presents its annual Fall Dance Concert, featuring contemporary dance and hula. Hula will be performed by the Mid-Pacific hālau, Pūpūkahi I Ke Alo O Nā Pua. The featured works include choreography by Karl Veto Baker, Christopher Xavier “Bubba” Casupang, Michael Lanakila Casupang, Robert Uluwehi Cazimero, Hōkūlani Chong, Charlaine Katsuyoshi, Paul Maley, Patrick Makuakāne, Wehi Romias, Jose Silva, Kalena Silva, Risa Yoshimura, and special guest artist Gregory Lau.

Gregory Lau is a Honolulu-born dancer and choreographer who began his training at Mid-Pacific School of the Arts before continuing his studies at LaGuardia High School in New York City and The Juilliard School. Lau danced with Nederlands Dans Theater 2 from 2013–2016 and Nederlands Dans Theater 1 from 2016–2019 before joining Crystal Pite’s company, Kidd Pivot, in 2019. His additional performance credits include work with Winter Guests and AMOC (American Modern Opera Company). Lau has also worked as a dancer and associate choreographer on the feature film Smile 2, served as associate choreographer on The Testament of Ann Lee, and was featured in Doja Cat’s 2021 MTV Video Music Awards performance. He joined Sharon Eyal Dance in August 2024.

The Mid-Pacific School of the Arts offers students the opportunity to study under the direction of expert Mid-Pacific instructors from stage and screen who are noted professionals in their fields. The school offers pre-conservatory level programs and intensive arts training in dance, film, hula, instrumental music, media, musical theatre, theatre, visual arts and voice. The arts are an integral part of the Mid-Pacific experience and students at all grade levels are exposed to arts education because Mid-Pacific believes the arts are as much a part of an individual’s development and success as they are a part of a meaningful and enlightened society.

