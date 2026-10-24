Michael Jackson + Best of Motown | Tribute Concert by Jiayin

A Michael Jackson Tribute + Best of Motown | By Jiayin

Put on your dancing shoes and join us for an evening of live music celebrating the King of Pop and the Motown sound that shaped him. We'll be grooving to Michael Jackson's biggest hits, timeless Motown classics from Aretha Franklin (the Queen of Soul!), Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, Natalie Cole, and more!

Featuring:

Jiayin

Aolani Silva & Ali Ross - supporting vocals

Christina Sochor - keys

Dae Han - drums

Anna Mines - trumpet

Kwame Dinizulu - saxophone

Dan Riley - bass

Jake Lui - guitar

Sunday, November 15th, 2026

Doors: 7PM

Showtime: 7:30PM

Early Bird $20: first 50 tickets or until November 1st, whichever comes first ✨

General Admission $25