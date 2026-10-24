Michael Jackson + Best of Motown | Tribute Concert by Jiayin
Michael Jackson + Best of Motown | Tribute Concert by Jiayin
A Michael Jackson Tribute + Best of Motown | By Jiayin
Put on your dancing shoes and join us for an evening of live music celebrating the King of Pop and the Motown sound that shaped him. We'll be grooving to Michael Jackson's biggest hits, timeless Motown classics from Aretha Franklin (the Queen of Soul!), Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, Natalie Cole, and more!
Featuring:
Jiayin
Aolani Silva & Ali Ross - supporting vocals
Christina Sochor - keys
Dae Han - drums
Anna Mines - trumpet
Kwame Dinizulu - saxophone
Dan Riley - bass
Jake Lui - guitar
Sunday, November 15th, 2026
Doors: 7PM
Showtime: 7:30PM
Early Bird $20: first 50 tickets or until November 1st, whichever comes first ✨
General Admission $25
Cafe VNTG
$20-$38
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sun, 15 Nov 2026
Artist Group Info
Jiayin
hello@jiayinmusic.com
Cafe VNTG
875 Waimanu St #107Honolulu, Hawaii 96813