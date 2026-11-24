Let your heart shine this holiday season!

Join Master of Music Dustin Hara for a 2-part workshop holiday vocal series filled with music, joy, and community spirit!

Lift your voice to classic and contemporary holiday favorites as you explore vocal techniques, build confidence, and create beautiful harmonies with fellow singers. Whether you’re an experienced vocalist or simply love to sing, you’ll find a welcoming space to connect, express yourself, and celebrate the season through music.

Take your holiday spirit to the stage! You’ll have the special opportunity to perform as part of a community choir at Merry & Bright Celebration, Sunday, December 13!

Come sing, connect, and share the magic of the season! Together, let’s spread peace, joy, and harmony through the power of music.