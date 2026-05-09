Mele Program: Explore The Concept Of Kapu

An evening that invites you to look closely at the sacred places and history of Hawaiʻi — the kapu that maintain the genealogies, histories, and mana of generations of kānaka — and to honor the communities whose kuleana it is to protect them.

Expressed through mele, oli, and hula by:

✦ Hālau Mele

Kumu Sam ʻOhu Gon III & Kumu Māhealani Wong

✦ Hālau Hula Kamamolikolehua

Kumu Pōhai Souza

📅 Saturday, May 9, 2026

🕔 Doors 5:30 PM • Performance 6:30 PM

📍 Kahua Hoʻokipa Stage (553 South King St.)

🎟️ $45 — www.missionhouses.org/events/kikilokekapu

Support provided by the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority through the Kūkulu Ola program.