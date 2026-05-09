Mele Program: Explore The Concept Of Kapu
Mele Program: Explore The Concept Of Kapu
An evening that invites you to look closely at the sacred places and history of Hawaiʻi — the kapu that maintain the genealogies, histories, and mana of generations of kānaka — and to honor the communities whose kuleana it is to protect them.
Expressed through mele, oli, and hula by:
✦ Hālau Mele
Kumu Sam ʻOhu Gon III & Kumu Māhealani Wong
✦ Hālau Hula Kamamolikolehua
Kumu Pōhai Souza
📅 Saturday, May 9, 2026
🕔 Doors 5:30 PM • Performance 6:30 PM
📍 Kahua Hoʻokipa Stage (553 South King St.)
🎟️ $45 — www.missionhouses.org/events/kikilokekapu
Support provided by the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority through the Kūkulu Ola program.
Hawaiian Mission Houses Historic Site and Archives
45
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 9 May 2026
Event Supported By
Hawaiian Mission Houses Historic Site and Archives
(808) 447-3914
info@missionhouses.org
Hawaiian Mission Houses Historic Site and Archives
553 S. King St.Honolulu, Hawaii 96813
8084473910
info@missionhouses.org