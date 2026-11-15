Mele Mai Paki Lima Community Handbell Ensemble Concert
Mele Mai Paki Lima Community Handbell Ensemble Concert
Join the Mele Mai Paki Lima Community Handbell Ensemble for “Christmas Bells Are Ringing”. Celebrate the season with an evening of joyful music played on handbells and handchimes as Mele Mai rings in the holidays with sparkling medleys and melodies.
Christ Lutheran Church - Mililani
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sun, 20 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Mele Mai Paki Lima Community Handbell Ensemble
808-295-2107
Melemai@hawaiihandbells.com
Artist Group Info
Mele Mai Paki Lima Community Handbell Ensemble
Christ Lutheran Church - Mililani
95-1361 Meheula ParkwayMililani, Hawaii 96789