Meet & Greet Artist Eduardo Bolioli at The ART House by illuminated ART
Meet & Greet Artist Eduardo Bolioli at The ART House by illuminated ART
Step into the world of artist Eduardo Bolioli at The ART House by illuminated ART this October and November!
Join us for an exclusive Meet & Greet on Saturday, October 24th at 6:00 PM. Come mingle with the artist, enjoy complimentary drinks, and experience his incredible artwork in person. We have free parking at the Marriott Waikiki Beach Resort and Spa. See you there!
The ART House by illuminated ART
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
The ART House by illuminated ART
luis@illuminatedarthawaii.com
Artist Group Info
Eduardo Bolioli
The ART House by illuminated ART
2552 Kalākaua AveHonolulu, Hawaii 96815