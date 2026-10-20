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Meet & Greet Artist Eduardo Bolioli at The ART House by illuminated ART

Meet & Greet Artist Eduardo Bolioli at The ART House by illuminated ART

Step into the world of artist Eduardo Bolioli at The ART House by illuminated ART this October and November!

Join us for an exclusive Meet & Greet on Saturday, October 24th at 6:00 PM. Come mingle with the artist, enjoy complimentary drinks, and experience his incredible artwork in person. We have free parking at the Marriott Waikiki Beach Resort and Spa. See you there!

The ART House by illuminated ART
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

The ART House by illuminated ART
luis@illuminatedarthawaii.com
www.illuminatedarthawaii.com

Artist Group Info

Eduardo Bolioli
https://www.eduardobolioli.com
The ART House by illuminated ART
2552 Kalākaua Ave
Honolulu, Hawaii 96815
https://www.illuminatedarthawaii.com/event-details/eduardo-bolioli-at-the-art-house