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MASTERCLASS - Acting Through Song

MASTERCLASS - Acting Through Song

Ages – 12 – Adult
Join Broadway conductor and University of Michigan professor Jason DeBord for a musical theatre masterclass on acting through song. Registered students and adults will perform prepared material and work one-on-one with Jason while observers learn from the process. Participants should bring a song selection and printed sheet music. The session will focus on vocal performance, lyric interpretation, storytelling, and bringing songs to life with clarity, confidence, and connection.

Hawaii Children's Theatre
55
12:00 PM - 02:30 PM on Sun, 31 May 2026
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Event Supported By

Hawaii Children's Theatre
(808) 246-8985
info@hctkauai.org
https://hctkauai.org/

Artist Group Info

info@hctkauai.org
Hawaii Children's Theatre
4411 Kikowaena St.
Lihue, Hawaii 96766
8082468985
kauaicommunityplayers@gmail.com
https://kauaicommunityplayers.org/