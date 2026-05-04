MASTERCLASS - Acting Through Song
MASTERCLASS - Acting Through Song
Ages – 12 – Adult
Join Broadway conductor and University of Michigan professor Jason DeBord for a musical theatre masterclass on acting through song. Registered students and adults will perform prepared material and work one-on-one with Jason while observers learn from the process. Participants should bring a song selection and printed sheet music. The session will focus on vocal performance, lyric interpretation, storytelling, and bringing songs to life with clarity, confidence, and connection.
Hawaii Children's Theatre
55
12:00 PM - 02:30 PM on Sun, 31 May 2026
Event Supported By
Hawaii Children's Theatre
(808) 246-8985
info@hctkauai.org
Artist Group Info
info@hctkauai.org
Hawaii Children's Theatre
4411 Kikowaena St.Lihue, Hawaii 96766
8082468985
kauaicommunityplayers@gmail.com