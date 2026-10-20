Maryanne Ito Live from the Atherton - CELEBRATE 808
Maryanne Ito Live from the Atherton - CELEBRATE 808
From Soul and R&B to Jazz, Hip-Hop and Reggae, Maryanne Ito brings a uniquely Hawaiʻi-rooted sound to the Atherton. The Honolulu-raised singer has spent her career pushing across genres, pairing a rich, textured voice with music that explores love, life and the everyday experiences that connect us all.
Hawaiʻi Public Radio - Atherton Performing Arts Studio
$30
06:00 PM - 05:30 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Hawaiʻi Public Radio
8089558821
mail@hawaiipublicradio.org
Hawaiʻi Public Radio - Atherton Performing Arts Studio
738 Kaheka StreetHonolulu, Hawaii 96814
8089558821
mail@hawaiipublicradoi.org