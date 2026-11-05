Mānoa Valley Theatre presents Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Mānoa Valley Theatre presents Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Mānoa Valley Theatre reunites the cast of The Play That Goes Wrong for Peter Pan Goes Wrong, a hilarious comedy packed with flying mishaps, technical disasters and backstage chaos. November 12–29.
**Please note there will be no showing on Thanksgiving.
***MVT will have a matinee show on Nov. 21 at 3 p.m.
Learn more
Manoa Valley Theatre
28-52
Every 2 weeks through Nov 29, 2026.
Sunday: 03:00 PM - 05:00 PM
Thursday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Friday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Saturday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Sunday: 03:00 PM - 05:00 PM
Thursday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Friday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Saturday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Event Supported By
Mānoa Valley Theatre
8089886131
boxoffice@manoavalleytheatre.com
Manoa Valley Theatre
2833 East Manoa RoadHonolulu, Hawaii 96822
(808) 988-6131
boxoffice@manoavalleytheatre.com