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Mānoa Valley Theatre presents Peter Pan Goes Wrong

Mānoa Valley Theatre presents Peter Pan Goes Wrong

Mānoa Valley Theatre reunites the cast of The Play That Goes Wrong for Peter Pan Goes Wrong, a hilarious comedy packed with flying mishaps, technical disasters and backstage chaos. November 12–29.

**Please note there will be no showing on Thanksgiving.
***MVT will have a matinee show on Nov. 21 at 3 p.m.
Learn more

Manoa Valley Theatre
28-52
Every 2 weeks through Nov 29, 2026.
Sunday: 03:00 PM - 05:00 PM
Thursday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Friday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Saturday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Mānoa Valley Theatre
8089886131
boxoffice@manoavalleytheatre.com
Manoa Valley Theatre
Manoa Valley Theatre
2833 East Manoa Road
Honolulu, Hawaii 96822
(808) 988-6131
boxoffice@manoavalleytheatre.com
http://www.manoavalleytheatre.com