Laugh-Cano Honolulu Improv Festival!
Laugh-Cano Honolulu Improv Festival!
Laugh-cano launches on November 7 and 8 at Mānoa Valley Theatre, showcasing 18 local improv teams from across Oʻahu. Celebrate the art of live, unscripted theater with interactive morning workshops and afternoon/evening show blocks ranging from classic long-form to experimental comedy. For schedule, tickets, and workshop registration, visit laughcano.com.
Manoa Valley Theatre
$20-85
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Nov 08, 2026.
Event Supported By
Manoa Valley Theatre
(808) 988-6131
boxoffice@manoavalleytheatre.com
Artist Group Info
Beth Lenz
improvfest@laughcano.com
Manoa Valley Theatre
2833 East Manoa RoadHonolulu, Hawaii 96822
(808) 988-6131
boxoffice@manoavalleytheatre.com