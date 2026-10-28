Late Night Jazz

Join us at The Ilikai Hotel's rooftop restaurant, Empire Steakhouse for its new late night hours featuring live music. Each Friday and Saturday night from 10:00pm-midnight, you can enjoy the performances of Honolulu's premier jazz musicians while enjoying a 360* view of the city lights. The late night service includes a dinner menu, pupus, and specialty cocktails. White tablecloth and bar seating are available, and we offer parking validation. This is the perfect event to take your friends from out of town, proposal dinners,