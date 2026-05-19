Kids Saturday Night Dance Party with Optional Movie Night

Over the summer, our Kids Saturday Night Dance Parties will take place 4pm-7pm, with optional extended aftercare from 7pm-9pm. Optional aftercare will include a movie screening.

===

Our Kids Saturday Night Dance Parties inspire movement, creativity, and connection. The night includes dancing, learning choreography, arts and crafts, karaoke, and an exciting Silent Disco experience.

Parents are invited to enjoy a night off while we take care of the fun! Simply send your child with dinner or snacks packed, and we’ll handle the rest. At pickup, families will be treated to a short performance showcasing what the kids have learned during the evening.

We begin with calm coloring and guided introduction activities to help children feel comfortable and connected with new friends. The evening continues with a hip-hop dance class, creative craft time, singing, and concludes with a high-energy Silent Disco complete with laser lights.

Drop-off begins at 4:45pm.

We look forward to welcoming your child for a memorable and joyful evening!