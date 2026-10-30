Keep it Kaimuki Saturday Celebrates 10th Anniversary with Shopping, Entertainment and Holiday Festivities

Keep it Kaimuki Saturday returns for its 10th anniversary celebration on Saturday, Nov. 28, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., bringing the community together for a day of shopping, entertainment and holiday festivities throughout Kaimuki.

The free, family-friendly event will feature exclusive discounts and promotions at over 40 participating local businesses, more than 100 food and retail vendors, complimentary trolley rides along Waiʻalae Avenue, live entertainment, community performances, keiki activities and a neighborhood scavenger hunt with prizes.

Attendees can explore the Makers Market at Aliʻiolani Elementary School from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., featuring more than 100 food and retail vendors, and Chill on the Hill at Kaimuki Community Park from noon to 7 p.m., featuring food trucks, local vendors and Keep it Kaimuki merchandise.

Additional festivities include free keiki activities, a magic show and live entertainment featuring Kalaʻe Camarillo, along with performances by local community groups. Complimentary trolley rides will be available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., with free self-parking at St. Patrick's Church.

The celebration will conclude with the highly anticipated Christmas tree lighting at Kaimuki Community Park at 6 p.m., which will also be livestreamed on Instagram at @keepitkaimuki, followed by short films presented by the Hawaiʻi International Film Festival.

For more information and a full list of participating businesses, visit www.keepitkaimuki.com.

