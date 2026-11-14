Kaua'i Chorale Holiday Concert
Kaua'i Chorale Holiday Concert
Join the Kaua'i Chorale for a Celebration of the holidays, with a musical program under the direction of Artistic Director Joe Moore and Assistant Artistic Director Kim Dunninger.
Kauai Community College Performing Arts Center
$25 adults; children/students free
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Sat, 19 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
The Kauai Chorale
808-635-9985
sing@kauaichorale.org
Kauai Community College Performing Arts Center
3-1901 Kaumualii HighwayLihue, Hawaii 96766
808.245.8352
kccpac@hawaii.edu