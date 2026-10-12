Kalapana at Blue Note Hawaii

Kalapana emerged as one of the most popular bands on the Hawaiian music scene in the '70s, producing a steady stream of hits. Their 1975 debut album was hailed as one of the best of the mid-70s Hawaiian renaissance. Tracks like “Naturally,” “Nightbird,” “The Hurt,” “You Make It Hard” and “When the Morning Comes” became household tunes and still enjoy frequent play on contemporary Hawaiian radio.

Musical trends have come and gone, but Kalapana’s many hits have remained island classics. Kalapana still stands as a symbol of inspiration for contemporary Hawaiian music today.