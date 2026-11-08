John Brewski at The Parlay for Wailuku First Friday

Haʻikū afrobeat funk band John Brewski plays a free outdoor set at The Parlay in Wailuku during Wailuku First Friday. Music runs from 6 to 8 pm.

The Parlay, a former filling station on Main Street that is now an open-air bar and restaurant, is a short walk from the First Friday street party on Market Street. Walk-in only, no reservations. Family friendly, and dogs are welcome outdoors. The Parlay is open from 11 am to 11 pm.

More information: https://johnbrewski.band/parlay-dec-4/