Experience the transformative power of music and spirit at Jazz Vespers! All are welcome as we bring together soulful musicianship and holy inspiration.

🎶 JAZZ VESPERS

🗓️ Sunday, December 6, 2026

⏰ 6:00 p.m.

📍 Central Union Church, Atherton Courtyard

(1660 S. Beretania Street)

Join us in the courtyard for live music and reflections! (If it rains, we'll move inside the chapel.)

Theme: "A Voice in the Wilderness: Finding the Space Between"

Advent, this season of preparation leading up to Christmas, is fundamentally about tension and anticipation—much like the space and silence built into a brilliant arrangement right before the resolution. We'll explore how we sit in that pregnant pause, actively preparing our hearts, and our world, for the light that is about to enter.

Featuring local musicians:

🎤 Rachel Gonzales, vocals

🎸 Jim Guss, guitar

🎹 Bailey Matsuda, piano

🎸 Mark Tanouye, bass

🥁 Stacey Tangonan, drums

🎟️ FREE ADMISSION

🅿️ Free parking available on campus