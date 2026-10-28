ISAIAH SHARKEY at Blue Note Hawaii December 7 & 8

Grammy Award–winning guitarist, vocalist, and composer Isaiah Sharkey is hitting the road with a powerful new live show that brings his unmistakable blend of soul, R&B, jazz, and modern guitar artistry to stages across the globe. A Chicago native and one of the most soughtafter musicians in contemporary music, Sharkey has toured and recorded with D’Angelo, John Mayer, Cory Henry, Chris Dave & The Drumhedz, Lalah Hathaway, Common and many others, while steadily building a devoted audience for his own deeply musical, genre-blurring solo work.

Sharkey’s live performances are a masterclass in groove, harmony, and emotional connection— balancing virtuosic guitar playing with soaring vocals and sophisticated songwriting. Audiences can expect a dynamic set that draws from his solo catalog, exclusive new material, and the improvisational spirit that has made him a favorite on festival and club stages worldwide.

With the momentum building current release, RED, Isaiah Sharkey’s upcoming performances marks a major chapter in the evolution of an artist widely recognized as one of the most exciting creative forces in modern soul, vocal, and guitar-driven music.