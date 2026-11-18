INTERWOVEN presents a cross-cultural concert highlighting the work of UH Mānoa faculty and alumni. The program features world premieres by UH faculty Takuma Itoh and Donald Womack, alongside works by UH faculty member Thomas Osborne, UH alumnus Yoko Sato, and additional cross-cultural chamber music. INTERWOVEN is a NYC-based ensemble dedicated to fusing traditional East Asian sonorities with Western chamber instrumentation. Founded by GRAMMY Award-winning violinist Keiko Tokunaga in response to anti-AAPI injustice during the COVID-19 pandemic, INTERWOVEN promotes intercultural understanding and equity through performance, commissioning, and community engagement. Performers: Keiko Tokunaga – Violin (Founder) Sean Yung-Hsiang Wang – Violin Wei-Yang Andy Lin – Erhu & Viola Gamin Kang – Piri & Saenghwang Hikaru Tamaki – Cello Yoko Kimura – Koto & Shamisen