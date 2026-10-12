Iestyn Davies (countertenor) & Oliver Wass (harp)
Iestyn Davies (countertenor) & Oliver Wass (harp)
From the opera stage to more intimate concert engagements, the Grammy award-winning countertenor Iestyn Davies is renowned worldwide for his luminous voice and expressive artistry. Oliver Wass is the only harpist to win the Gold Medal – the Guildhall School of Music’s most prestigious prize. A virtuoso celebrated for his versatility of playing on both modern and early harps. Together, they create a rare and enchanting musical partnership. Their performance will feature songs spanning many centuries, from Monteverdi and Purcell to Ravel and Britten.
PROGRAM:
Songs by Monteverdi, Frescobaldi, Purcell, Schubert, Debussy, Poulenc, Beach, and more.
University of Hawaii Manoa Orvis Auditorium
$55 (general); $20 (students)
07:30 PM - 09:29 PM on Thu, 15 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Honolulu Chamber Music Series
808-956-8246
csinfo@hawaii.edu
University of Hawaii Manoa Orvis Auditorium
2411 Dole St.Honolulu, Hawaii 96822