Hunter Hayes at Blue Note Hawaii

GRAMMY®-nominated, multi-instrumentalist and PLATINUM-selling artist, Hunter Hayes is an embodiment of a musician that embraces evolution and redefines boundaries. Bursting onto the scene with his PLATINUM-certified debut album, Hayes has charted a unique course through the genre-bending course he was destined to explore

The Louisiana native has amassed over 3 billion global on-demand streams since his debut, with seven singles achieving gold and 10x PLATINUM certifications. His electrifying on-stage performances have not only stolen the hearts of fans but have also earned him spots on tours with superstars like Taylor Swift and Carrie Underwood, and resulted in his own sold-out headlining shows across the US, Canada, Europe, and Asia

With more than 50 award nominations and wins, including five GRAMMY® nominations, Hayes’ journey is just getting started.