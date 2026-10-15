HPU Talks: Regulating AI: Risks, Rights, And Responsibility

As AI becomes more powerful and widespread, institutions around the world are grappling with how it should be regulated. Professor Matthew Tokson, a nationally recognized scholar in AI law, privacy, and public policy, examines the broader societal risks of AI, including impacts on vulnerable communities, privacy, security, and democratic systems. This thought-provoking presentation explores the role of law and public policy in ensuring AI development serves the public good while fostering innovation.

Aloha Tower Marketplace Sunset Ballroom (1 Aloha Tower Drive, 2nd floor makai).

Sponsored by HPU’s College of Liberal Arts and SAFAC. Free and open to the public.

Hosted by HPU Professor of Communication John P. Hart, Ph.D.