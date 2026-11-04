HPU Talks: Crazy Horse: An Oral History from His Direct Descendants

As the nation reflects on the 150th anniversary of the Battle of the Little Bighorn, join Edward Clown Sr., spokesperson for the family of the famed Lakota leader Crazy Horse, for a rare conversation exploring a family history that has remained largely unheard by the public. Drawing from generations of oral tradition, this Talk Story event offers a unique perspective on one of the most influential Indigenous figures in American history and the enduring legacy of Lakota culture. Students and community members will gain insight into Native traditions, historical memory, and the continuing impact of Indigenous voices on our understanding of the past.

Sponsored by HPU’s College of Liberal Arts and SAFAC.

Free and open to the public.

Hosted by HPU Professor of Communication John P. Hart, Ph.D.