How to Talk to Your Doctor: A Practical Guide for Personal Health

How to Talk to Your Doctor is a practical workshop which will help participants learn about the importance of communicating with their healthcare provider, the benefits of regular doctor visits, tips to prepare for doctor visits, how to identify the different types of vaccines and why they are important for community health. Leihua Park is a Health Agent with the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resilience (CTAHR) – Cooperative Extension and will be the presenter for the workshop.

Space is limited, so please register with the Adult Reference Desk either in person or by calling 808-733-8422 to attend.

Anyone who requires an auxiliary aid or service for effective communication, or a modification of policies or procedures to participate in a program, service, or activity should contact library staff as soon as possible. Advance requests 48 hours or more before the event are encouraged, but not required. All programs are subject to change. See a schedule of upcoming events on the HSPLS Events Calendar.