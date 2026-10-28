HO'OKENA FOR THE HOLIDAYS Featuring Special Guest Maila Gibson at Blue Note Hawaii December 6

Ho‘okena is a mainstay on the island music scene and is synonymous with high quality Hawaiian music. Since 1986 the group has produced 13 CDs and won numerous music awards. Their latest CD, “Meant to Be” was released on October 31, 2020 to commemorate their 35th anniversary, and was nominated as a finalist for the 2021 Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards. A four-time Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards winner and three-time Grammy Awards nominee, Ho‘okena is recognized for their excellence in recording, composing and creating Hawaiian contemporary music. The group, consisting of Horace K Dudoit III, Chris Kamaka, Glen Smith, travels the world to share their harmonious music, authentic hula and promote Hawai‘i's rich musical heritage. In 2015, Ho‘okena was invited to sing and arrange backup vocals for Country Music Star, Josh Turner. The song, “My Hawaiian Girl”, was written by Turner for his latest CD “Deep South” and was released in March 2017. In May 2021, they were asked again by Josh to sing on an island Christmas song entitled “Mele Kalikimaka My ʻOhana” that he penned and released in December 2021. Whether playing for thousands of concertgoers at such venues as Carnegie Hall in NYC, an intimate gathering or a practice jam session, the musicians of Ho‘okena continue to share their love of Hawaiian music with their fans.