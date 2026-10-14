Honolulu Community Open House

The State of Hawaiʻi’s Military and Community Relations Office (MACRO) is hosting Community Connections, a series of casual, public open houses.

Located in Harry & Jeannette Weinberg Memorial Hall at Keʻehi Lagoon.

Residents can connect directly with military and government representatives, ask questions and share their perspectives on issues affecting their communities. With no formal presentations, attendees can stop by anytime to talk story with subject matter experts and explore informational displays covering military activities, environmental stewardship, land use, cultural resources and community programs.

FREE and open to the public. No registration required. The first 100 attendees at each Open House will receive a complimentary snack bento, while supplies last.

