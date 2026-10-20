Honeyfingers Live from the Atherton - CELEBRATE 808

A longtime fixture of New York’s music scene, Jonny has built a career around his extraordinary touch, tone, and deep devotion to the music. His band Honeyfingers was a New York fixture, earning a New York Times description that says it all: “Pristine honky tonk.” Now based in Hawaiʻi, Jonny brings Honeyfingers to the Atherton for an entire set dedicated to the steel guitar — kicking off a month of eclectic sounds, artists, and community with Celebrate 808.