Home for the Holidays Craft Fair Lights Up Hawaii Kai!

Get ready for an afternoon of island-style holiday cheer and incredible local finds! The Home For the Holidays Hawaii Kai Craft Fair is returning to the beautiful The Ivy on December 5th, bringing a unique shopping experience right to our neighborhood.

Forget the crowded malls—this is your chance to shop local and discover the best of what O'ahu's creative community has to offer. We're gathering Hawaii’s most talented creators and up-and-coming artisans for one special day. It’s the perfect spot to find thoughtful, one-of-a-kind gifts for everyone on your list (or a little something special for yourself!).

What You’ll Discover:

Surf Sample Sale

Unique Home Goods

Lush Live Plants

Adorable Baby Items

Gourmet Street Food & Specialty Treats

...and many more local treasures!

🎶 Sip, Snack, and Shop Local

Shopping works up an appetite! Fuel your spree with delicious gourmet treats, refreshing island drinks, and satisfying lunch options from our fantastic local food vendors. Soak up the breezy, relaxed Hawaii Kai atmosphere while a live DJ sets the perfect mood (spinning tunes from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.).

It’s the ideal way to spend a Saturday—supporting local business, enjoying great food, and kicking off your holiday shopping right here at home. Come out and enjoy a true taste of local Hawaii!