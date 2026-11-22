Holiday Art Fair
Holiday Art Fair
The Holiday Art Fair is a joint exhibition and holiday market from the Association of Hawai“i Artists and the Windward Artists Guild.
Featuring original art and pop-up items such as jewelry, prints, smaller original art, ornaments and more, the Holiday Art Fair runs from Dec 1-19, 11:00-5:00 Tues thru Sunday at Downtown Art Center, 1041 Nu‘uanu Ave.
Downtown Art Center
11:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Dec 19, 2026.
Event Supported By
Association of Hawai‘i Artists and Windward Artists Guild
8083491497
www.ahaartistcommunication@gmail.com