HIFF Wednesdays – Hawai‘i Film Screenings

Enjoy the best of Hawai‘i filmmaking at HIFF Wednesdays, a biweekly movie series presented by Consolidated Theatres and the Hawai‘i International Film Festival (HIFF)!

Join us every other Wednesday at 7 PM for a curated lineup of Hawai‘i-made films, from exciting new local productions to award-winning audience favorites.

Catch the screenings at four O‘ahu locations: Ward, Kapolei, Pearlridge and Mililani! The Ward location will also feature special post-film Q&As with filmmakers and guests on select screenings.

Celebrate local stories, support Hawai‘i filmmakers, and experience the magic of Hawai‘i cinema on the big screen!

Tickets and film details are available at www.ConsolidatedTheatres.com.

