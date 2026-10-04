Hawaii Kai Library Community Bookstore
Hawaii Kai Library Community Bookstore
Its Christmas in October at the Hawaii Kai Community Bookstore with 50% off Crafts and Hobbies section.
Our 50% Storewide Book sale will open on the 6th to the 10th and the library is adding books with ribbons
as well to make your holidays easy at our 50% sale.
Hawaii Kai Library Community Bookstore
Every 5 weeks through Oct 31, 2026.
Tuesday: 09:30 AM - 03:30 PM
Wednesday: 09:30 AM - 03:30 PM
Thursday: 12:30 PM - 03:30 PM
Friday: 12:30 PM - 03:30 PM
Saturday: 09:30 AM - 03:30 PM
Tuesday: 09:30 AM - 03:30 PM
Wednesday: 09:30 AM - 03:30 PM
Thursday: 12:30 PM - 03:30 PM
Friday: 12:30 PM - 03:30 PM
Saturday: 09:30 AM - 03:30 PM
Event Supported By
Hawaii Kai Library Community Bookstore
808 475-5050
Hawaii Kai Library Community Bookstore
249 Lunalilo Home RdHonolulu, Hawaii 96825
(808)475-5050