Hawai'i Ballet Theatre presents The Nutcracker
Hawai'i Ballet Theatre presents The Nutcracker
Join us for Hawaii Ballet Theatre’s beloved production of The Nutcracker. The island's favorite holiday tradition features a cast of professional guest artists and more than a hundred local dancers. A delight for audiences of all ages!
Show runtime: approximately 2 hours, including intermission
Leeward Community College Theatre
$38-$45
02:00 PM - 09:00 PM, every day through Nov 29, 2026.
Event Supported By
Hawai'i Ballet Theatre
hbt@hawaiiballettheatre.org
Leeward Community College Theatre
96-045 Ala Ike StreetPearl City, Hawaii 96782
8084550380
ltheatre@hawaii.edu