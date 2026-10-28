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Hawai'i Ballet Theatre presents The Nutcracker

Hawai'i Ballet Theatre presents The Nutcracker

Join us for Hawaii Ballet Theatre’s beloved production of The Nutcracker. The island's favorite holiday tradition features a cast of professional guest artists and more than a hundred local dancers. A delight for audiences of all ages!

Show runtime: approximately 2 hours, including intermission

Leeward Community College Theatre
$38-$45
02:00 PM - 09:00 PM, every day through Nov 29, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Hawai'i Ballet Theatre
hbt@hawaiiballettheatre.org
https://www.hawaiiballettheatre.org
Leeward Community College Theatre
96-045 Ala Ike Street
Pearl City, Hawaii 96782
8084550380
ltheatre@hawaii.edu
http://www.leeward.hawaii.edu/theatre-events