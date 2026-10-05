Halloween Trick or Treat Fun! at Town Center of Mililani

Join us Sunday, October 25 from 11am–2pm for a fang-tastic Halloween celebration filled with trick-or-treating, costumes, activities, prizes and more! 🍬✨

HALLOWEEN COSTUME CONTEST

Dress to impress for your chance to win! We’re giving away over $1,000 in prizes across five costume categories:

🖤 Ages 0–3

🧡 Ages 4–8

🖤 Ages 9–12

🧡 ‘Ohana

🐾 NEW! Pet Category

Space is limited to 50 contestants per category. Online advance registration will open soon, so stay tuned!

📍 Center Court

⏰ Costume Contest Check-In: 11am

🎃 Costume Contest Begins: 12:30pm

🍭 PLUS, ENJOY...

Trick-or-treating at participating Town Center of Mililani businesses, keiki activities, chances to win prizes, and a popcorn & shave ice station by @mililanirotary, all while supplies last!

Get those costumes ready, and don’t forget your four-legged friends! 🎃🐾 We can’t wait to celebrate Halloween with you!

👉 Ready for some Halloween fun? Visit the link in our bio for full event details, and stay tuned for Costume Contest registration to open soon!

Pets must be leashed.