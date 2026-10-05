© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Halloween Trick or Treat Fun! at Town Center of Mililani

Halloween Trick or Treat Fun! at Town Center of Mililani

Join us Sunday, October 25 from 11am–2pm for a fang-tastic Halloween celebration filled with trick-or-treating, costumes, activities, prizes and more! 🍬✨

HALLOWEEN COSTUME CONTEST
Dress to impress for your chance to win! We’re giving away over $1,000 in prizes across five costume categories:

🖤 Ages 0–3
🧡 Ages 4–8
🖤 Ages 9–12
🧡 ‘Ohana
🐾 NEW! Pet Category

Space is limited to 50 contestants per category. Online advance registration will open soon, so stay tuned!

📍 Center Court
⏰ Costume Contest Check-In: 11am
🎃 Costume Contest Begins: 12:30pm

🍭 PLUS, ENJOY...

Trick-or-treating at participating Town Center of Mililani businesses, keiki activities, chances to win prizes, and a popcorn & shave ice station by @mililanirotary, all while supplies last!

Get those costumes ready, and don’t forget your four-legged friends! 🎃🐾 We can’t wait to celebrate Halloween with you!

👉 Ready for some Halloween fun? Visit the link in our bio for full event details, and stay tuned for Costume Contest registration to open soon!

Pets must be leashed.

Town Center of Mililani
11:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sun, 25 Oct 2026

Artist Group Info

publicrelations@6pillarsmarketing.com
Town Center of Mililani