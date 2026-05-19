Funny Girl comes to Diamond Head Theatre

Funny Girl is coming to Diamond Head Theatre. This bittersweet comedy is the story of the indomitable Fanny Brice, a girl from the Lower East Side who dreamed of a life on the stage. Everyone told her she’d never be a star, but then something funny happened –she became one of the most beloved performers in history, shining brighter than the brightest lights of Broadway. Fanny’s rise to super-stardom is explored through Bob Merrill and Jule Styne’s unforgettable score, which includes “I’m the Greatest Star,” “Don’t Rain On My Parade,” and “People.” Showing through May 22 to June 14.

**Advisory: Funny Girl is recommended for ages 10 and up. The listed age is a recommendation; please use your own discretion when making a decision for your young-theatergoer.

Check DiamondHeadTheatre.com as the show may be extended by popular demand.

