Friday Nite Live at Proof Social Club
Friday Nite Live at Proof Social Club
Proof Social Club presents HAPPY BIRTHDAY JASMINE AND MERCY - a Friday Nite Live special edition with performances by Yolo Ono, The Ukus, Bad For Me, Scumbunny and Of Earth and Mayhem
Friday
November 13
7pm
21+
$10 cover, $5 with student ID
Proof Social Club
1154 Fort Street Mall #10
Honolulu, HI 96813
Proof Social Club
10
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 13 Nov 2026
Proof Social Club
1154 Fort Street Mall #10Honolulu, Hawaii 96813