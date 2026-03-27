Friday Nite Live at Proof Social Club

Proof Social Club presents HAPPY BIRTHDAY JASMINE AND MERCY - a Friday Nite Live special edition with performances by Yolo Ono, The Ukus, Bad For Me, Scumbunny and Of Earth and Mayhem

Friday

November 13

7pm

21+

$10 cover, $5 with student ID

Proof Social Club

1154 Fort Street Mall #10

Honolulu, HI 96813