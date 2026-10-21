Free After-Hours Seabird Lecture

Join us for an evening to learn about Hawai'i's seabirds, their ecological and cultural significance, and the impacts of artificial lighting during fallout season.

SeaLife Park Hawaii invites everyone to an engaging and community-centered evening featuring food and beverages, exclusive Seabird merchandise, and oceanography and marine wildlife presentations from experts.

Featured Presentations:

Professor K. David Hyrenbach, Professor of Oceanography and MSMS Program Chair at Hawaiʻi Pacific University

Sean Paulin, Senior Wildlife Keeper at Sea Life Park Hawaiʻi

The event will conclude with an interactive Q&A and community discussion, offering attendees an opportunity to ask questions, exchange ideas, and connect with others who share an interest in seabirds and marine conservation.

