Forest Bathing Beyond the Horizon

If your head’s spinning these days and you don’t know which direction to turn, try pausing with us under the deep shade of the trees at Moanalua Gardens to reconnect with your true north. On June 20, the longest day of the year, Lani Almanza and Forest Bathing Hawaiʻi will be offering a special forest bathing walk inspired by her new self-help book BEYOND THE HORIZON. Reservation at bit.ly/fbbeyondhorizon.

*Free signed copy of her book included*