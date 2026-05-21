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Forest Bathing Beyond the Horizon

Forest Bathing Beyond the Horizon

If your head’s spinning these days and you don’t know which direction to turn, try pausing with us under the deep shade of the trees at Moanalua Gardens to reconnect with your true north. On June 20, the longest day of the year, Lani Almanza and Forest Bathing Hawaiʻi will be offering a special forest bathing walk inspired by her new self-help book BEYOND THE HORIZON. Reservation at bit.ly/fbbeyondhorizon.
*Free signed copy of her book included*

Moanalua Gardens
105.88
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Forest Bathing Hawaiʻi
(808) 492-8736
forestbathinghi@gmail.com
http://www.forestbathinghi.com
Moanalua Gardens
2850-A Moanalua Rd
Honolulu, Hawaii 96819
https://www.moanaluagardens.com/