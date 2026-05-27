First Taste of Summer - Kick-off Event for the 2026 Summer Reading Challenge

Celebrate the beginning of summer reading at “First Taste of Summer”, the exciting kick-off event for the 2026 Summer Reading Challenge! Join us on Saturday, June 6, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Hawai‘i State Library in Downtown Honolulu, next to historic ‘Iolani Palace, for a fun-filled day of activities, informational booths, and prize giveaways.

This year’s theme, “E Heluhelu Kākou: ‘Umeke Kā‘eo,” celebrates a calabash overflowing with knowledge and wisdom. Like an ‘umeke filled to the brim, reading nourishes our minds, hearts, and communities, bringing people together through stories, learning, and shared experiences.

Guests of all ages are encouraged to register for the 2026 Summer Reading Challenge during the event. The first 400 attendees who register will receive a free frozen dessert from Asato’s. Bring your family and friends and help us welcome a summer filled with books, discovery, and fun!

“First Taste of Summer” is generously sponsored by the Friends of the Library of Hawai‘i and the 2026 Summer Reading Sponsors.