Among older adults, falls are the leading cause of injury death and the most common cause of nonfatal injuries seen in emergency departments. One third of people over age 65 fall each year. This can threaten one's independence and quality of life. The good news is that falls are avoidable! Come learn what you can do to protect yourself and loved ones.

Join us this Sunday, November 8, at 10 AM to hear from fire inspectors of the Honolulu Fire Department’s office of community relations. They will share tips and strategies for basic fire safety and preventing falls.

All are welcome!

"Fire Safety & Fall Prevention"

Sunday, November 8, 10-11 AM

Location: Women's Building, Central Union Church (1660. S. Beretania Street, Honolulu)

This event is part of our Learning Tree program which offers opportunities for community education on the second and fourth Sundays (typically) between our 9 AM and 11 AM worship services at our Honolulu campus.