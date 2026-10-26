The Hawai‘i Conservatory of Performing Arts at Windward Community College presents Everyday Heroes of Hawai‘i, November 6–15 at Palikū Theatre.

Directed by Taurie Kinoshita, the production features emerging student performers in seven original scenes inspired by real-life heroes and acts of courage. Featuring works by local playwrights, the stories range from humor and action to drama.

Among the stories is Reuben at Ruby Ridges, written by HCPA alumnus Kekoa A. Shope, which addresses recent issues involving immigration enforcement. Luke Manning’s Paradise Mall is inspired by security guards who helped save a life. Other works draw inspiration from Private First Class Antony Kaho‘ohanohano and a teacher who stood up against discrimination at a local preparatory school.

Recommended for audiences ages 14 and older due to staged violence, strong language and mature themes.

Ticket prices:

$25 general admission

$20 seniors 62+, active military with ID, UH faculty/staff and Hawai‘i DOE teachers

$15 students ages 13+ and college students with ID

Student tickets are available in person only.

Performance dates and times:

*Note 3 p.m. performances on Sundays

November 6 – 7:30 p.m.

November 7 – 7:30 p.m.

November 8 – 3 p.m.

November 12 – 7:30 p.m.

November 13 – 7:30 p.m.

November 14 – 7:30 p.m.

November 15 – 3 p.m.