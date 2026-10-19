Everyday Heroes of Hawai'i

From real-life acts of bravery and life-saving security guards to historical military sacrifice and standing up against discrimination, powerful true-to-life courage is taking center stage at Palikū Theatre at Windward Community College.

The Hawaiʻi Conservatory of Performing Arts (HCPA) will present Everyday Heroes of Hawaiʻi, running November 6–15. Directed by Taurie Kinoshita, the production features emerging student performers in seven original scenes inspired by real-life heroes. Written by local playwrights, the works range from humor and action to deep drama while continuing HCPA‘s focus on Hawaiʻi-based perspectives, inclusivity and diversity.

Among the featured stories is Reuben at Ruby Ridges, written by HCPA alumnus Kekoa A. Shope, which addresses recent issues involving immigration enforcement. Luke Manning’s Paradise Mall is inspired by security guards who helped save a life. Other works by Kinoshita and Tony Pisculli draw inspiration from Private First Class Antony Kahoʻohanohano and a teacher who stood up against LGBTQ+ discrimination at a local preparatory school.

“We encounter heroes every day—people who are compassionate, resilient and willing to stand up for others,” Kinoshita said. “I hope audiences leave inspired to recognize those people in their own lives and remember that we can all make the choice to stand up for what is right.”

The production provides students with hands-on learning in acting, movement and original storytelling. Due to staged violence, strong language and mature themes, Everyday Heroes of Hawaiʻi is recommended for audiences ages 14 and older.

Performance schedule

7:30 p.m.: November 6, 7, 12, 13 and 14

3 p.m.: November 8 and 15

Ticket information

Tickets are $25 general admission; $20 for seniors ages 62 and older, active military with ID, UH faculty and staff, and Hawaiʻi Department of Education teachers; and $15 for students ages 13 and older and college students with ID (student tickets available in person only).

Purchase tickets online at palikutheatre.com or at the box office one hour before showtime. For ticket information, call (808) 235-7315 or email paliku@hawaii.edu.

For information on the HCPA contact Professor Nick Logue at logue@hawaii.edu or (808) 236-9138.