Eric Hutchinson at Blue Note Hawaii

Eric Hutchinson is a singer, songwriter, and seasoned touring musician who has performed in all 50 states and shared the stage with acts like Kelly Clarkson, OneRepublic, Jason Mraz, and Lawrence. His music has racked up over 105 million streams and counting.

He’s made TV national appearances on everything from The Tonight Show to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Along the way, Eric has built a loyal cult following who show up for his clever, heartfelt lyrics and instantly hummable, soulful melodies. He is best known for his songs “A Little More”, “Tell The World”, “Ok, It’s Alright With Me”, and “Rock & Roll”, which earned him a gold record in the US and became a #1 hit in Australia, New Zealand, and Norway.

Eric Hutchinson’s new album, Repeating Myself, is a joyous return to the piano pop and singer-songwriter soul that first hooked fans of his debut album, Sounds Like This. Full of feel-good, upbeat tracks, Repeating Myself, might make you think of Billy Joel or Stevie Wonder, but honestly – it sounds like vintage Eric Hutchinson. He even jokes, "The number one influence for these new songs was… myself."

This whole "return to form" idea began when Eric was on tour celebrating the 15th anniversary of Sounds Like This (the one with hits like "Rock & Roll" and "Ok, It’s Alright With Me").