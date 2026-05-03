Drag Brunch at Proof Social Club

Proof Social Club presents Drag Brunch Sunday, featuring performances by transmasc, genderqueer and nonbinary all-stars Real Men of Hawaii. Food provided by Pasta Boys

Sunday

May 24

1pm

21+

$10 presale or with student ID; $15 door

Presale tickets: https://www.sickening.events/e/drag-brunch-sunday-at-proof-social-club

Proof Social Club

1154 Fort Street Mall #10

Honolulu, HI 96813