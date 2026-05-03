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Drag Brunch at Proof Social Club

Drag Brunch at Proof Social Club

Proof Social Club presents Drag Brunch Sunday, featuring performances by transmasc, genderqueer and nonbinary all-stars Real Men of Hawaii. Food provided by Pasta Boys
Sunday

May 24
1pm
21+
$10 presale or with student ID; $15 door
Presale tickets: https://www.sickening.events/e/drag-brunch-sunday-at-proof-social-club

Proof Social Club
1154 Fort Street Mall #10
Honolulu, HI 96813

Proof Social Club
15
01:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 24 May 2026
Get Tickets
Proof Social Club
1154 Fort Street Mall #10
Honolulu, Hawaii 96813