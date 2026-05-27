Dinner Pa'ina: Presented by Executive Chef Kenny Giambalvo

Experience the spirit of aloha at Red Salt’s monthly Dinner Pa‘ina Series, held the first Thursday of every month at Ko‘a Kea Resort. Led by Executive Chef Kenny Giambalvo, the intimate multi-course dining experience showcases seasonal ingredients and the vibrant flavors of Hawai‘i, thoughtfully paired with elevated wines, craft cocktails, and refined non-alcoholic selections curated by the resort’s in-house sommelier. With limited seating and an oceanfront setting, this Dinner Pa‘ina event offers a uniquely immersive culinary evening inspired by the warmth and tradition of a Hawaiian dinner gathering.