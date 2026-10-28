Dearly Departed 19 - Hawaii's Day of the Dead Fiesta

Willow Chang & Passport Productions Present

DEARLY DEPARTED 19~Day of the Dead Celebration for Dia De Los Muertos

November 2nd, 2026 Monday

3rd Space Studio at @ Harbor's Vinatge 1269 Beretania Street,

$35 cover includes admission + authentic tacos from Quezadas Mexican cuisine

7- 10 p.m Fiesta 8:30 p.m. presentation of video ofrendas

*Bring a photo of a loved one for the ofrenda (alter)

*Paint your face and Dress in Costume in your finest Skeleton/Catarine wear…

*Share a song, dance, poem, joke, memory or story- about your dearly departed

*Please bring your photo (s) for the community altar (offenda) which will be decorated with traditional, elements including marigolds, incense, candles, sugared skulls, dead bread, dioramas and art from Mexico. Enjoy a night of merriment that celebrates life, culture + community!

* Please submit your pictures for the video ofrenda by November 1st to willowchang@hotmail.com (please, only images of the departed, with a clear listing of the name)

For more info contact Willow Chang @ 292 0820 www.willowchang.com

