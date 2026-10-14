Dave &Boo-Ster's Mightnight Howl

When the clock strikes 9, things get WILD! 🐺🌙🔥 Halloween night is going out with a HOWL at D&B’s Ala Moana! 👻🎶

We’re talking DJ, dancing, killer costumes, and OVER $5,000 IN CASH & PRIZES up for grabs in our Halloween costume contests! 💰🏆

Think you’ve got a costume worth showing off? This is YOUR moment. 😈

🐺 MIDNIGHT HOWL 🌃

🗓️ Saturday, October 31 | 9PM–1AM

👻 Free event | 18+

Come dressed to kill (figuratively, of course 😉), bring your costume crew, and let’s make it a Halloween to remember! 🎃🔥

📲 For full Halloween event details, call our Special Events Team at (808) 470-1606.

👇 Think you got what it takes to win? 👀💰